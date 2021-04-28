Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $176,359.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

