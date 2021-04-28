Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 546,187 shares.The stock last traded at $47.71 and had previously closed at $48.09.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

