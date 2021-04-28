Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Posts Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. Opera updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 129,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Get Opera alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.