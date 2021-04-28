Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Posts Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. Opera updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of OPRA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 129,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

