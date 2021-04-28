Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Short Interest Update

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTTCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 11,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Ophectra Real Estate and Investments has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

About Ophectra Real Estate and Investments

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

