OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $1.45 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00274236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.43 or 0.01036576 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.66 or 0.00711710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,868.32 or 0.99705824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

