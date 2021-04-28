Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) Short Interest Update

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 774.6% from the March 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,673,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPMG remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 515,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,670. Options Media Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Options Media Group

Options Media Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mobile software applications in the United States and Canada. It offers PhoneGuard anti-texting software, a mobile phone control management software suite, which is designed to prevent texting and emailing while driving, as well as offers parents and employers the ability to monitor the driving habits of mobile phone users to prevent speeding.

