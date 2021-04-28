Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

