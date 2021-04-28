Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

