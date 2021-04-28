OracleChain Market Cap Reaches $548,661.89 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OracleChain has a total market cap of $548,661.89 and $68,724.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

