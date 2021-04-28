Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.85. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 2,680,603 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $88.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
