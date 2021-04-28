Orbs (ORBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.76 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $287.82 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00869270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.02 or 0.08204008 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars.

