Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in April

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ORXGF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Orca Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

