Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $228.78 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $228.78 million and approximately $32.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.00859482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.69 or 0.08230516 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

