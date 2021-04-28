Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 388 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 419.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $726,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU opened at $299.42 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

