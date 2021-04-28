Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 389 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,893,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 28,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 71,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NYSE FLT opened at $289.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $295.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

