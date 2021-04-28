Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

