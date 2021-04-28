Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after buying an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $186.79.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

