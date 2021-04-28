Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.04 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

