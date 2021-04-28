Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after buying an additional 41,299 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $92.39 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

