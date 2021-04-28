Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,390.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.18. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

