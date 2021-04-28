Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

