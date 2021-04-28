Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 270 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,094,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $501.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.