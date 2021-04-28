Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 203,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth $55,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $105.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 119.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.