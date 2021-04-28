Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,044 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

