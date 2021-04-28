O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 731.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.35.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $532.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $505.74 and a 200-day moving average of $466.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.14 and a 52-week high of $539.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

