O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2021 guidance to 24.750-24.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $24.75-24.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.95. The company had a trading volume of 386,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $539.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.35.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

