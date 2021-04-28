O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.750-24.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.80 billion-$12.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $522.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.95. The stock had a trading volume of 386,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,276. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $373.14 and a twelve month high of $539.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

