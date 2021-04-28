O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.75-24.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8-12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.78 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 24.750-24.950 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $539.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.35.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

