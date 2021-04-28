Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Down 72.9% in April

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

