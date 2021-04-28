OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Up 8.4%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 266,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,417,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

