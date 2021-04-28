Orient Walt (HTDF) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $532,738.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Orient Walt

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

