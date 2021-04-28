Origin Dollar Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $10,801.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00275024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.56 or 0.01038635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00717729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,816.87 or 1.00491692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

