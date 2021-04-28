OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Hits $214.35 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $214.35 million and $1.67 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00825225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00096424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.32 or 0.07706043 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

