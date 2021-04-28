Ormat Technologies (ORA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ORA opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

