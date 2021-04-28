Ormeus Ecosystem Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $207,223.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00274282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.43 or 0.01044557 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.57 or 0.00709126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,659.87 or 1.00267895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

