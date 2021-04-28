Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORPH shares. Bank of America downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Orphazyme A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORPH stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. Orphazyme A/S has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

