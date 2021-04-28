Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 402.1% in April

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 402.1% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1457 per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of research firms have commented on DNNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

