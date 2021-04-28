OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, analysts expect OrthoPediatrics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

