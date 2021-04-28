Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.75 billion-$7.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.35-6.85 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. 827,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

