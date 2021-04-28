Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.75-7.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.19 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.350-6.850 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.06.

NYSE OSK traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. 827,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

