Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.32 million-$51.32 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 35,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

