OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
OSRAM Licht stock remained flat at $$61.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OSRAM Licht has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $64.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18.
About OSRAM Licht
