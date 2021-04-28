OST Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. OST has a total market cap of $25.80 million and $1.08 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OST has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00863868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.54 or 0.07999486 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

