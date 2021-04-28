Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $77.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 2642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

