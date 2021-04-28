Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 20,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,979. Outfront Media has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.