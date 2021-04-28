Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OM stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

