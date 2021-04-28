Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.84

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 11117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

