Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

NYSE OC traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $94.83. 20,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

