Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

