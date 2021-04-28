Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Owl Rock Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,763 shares of company stock valued at $15,821,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

